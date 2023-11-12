Mark Andrews will be running routes against the best passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Andrews' 41 receptions are good enough for a team-best 477 yards (59.6 per game) and six TDs this season. He has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Andrews vs. the Browns

Andrews vs the Browns (since 2021): 5 GP / 58.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 58.2 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Browns is allowing 145 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

Opponents of the Browns have put up eight touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Browns' defense is third in the league in that category.

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Andrews Receiving Insights

Andrews, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this year.

Andrews has received 21.1% of his team's 261 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (32nd in league play), racking up 477 yards on 55 passes thrown his way.

Andrews has a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has 22.2% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Andrews (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 30.0% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 9 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

