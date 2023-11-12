How to Watch the LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) face the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils scored an average of 55.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- When Mississippi Valley State gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 2-17.
- Last year, the Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils allowed.
- LSU had an 18-0 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.
- The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers given up to their opponents (36%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado
|L 92-78
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.