Sunday's game features the LSU Tigers (1-1) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) clashing at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 98-60 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Tigers earned a 112-55 victory over Queens (NC).

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 98, Mississippi Valley State 60

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) last season while giving up 57.9 per contest (34th in college basketball). They had a +877 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

LSU's offense was worse in SEC action last season, posting 77.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 82.3 PPG.

The Tigers posted 85.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

LSU gave up 52.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 in away games.

