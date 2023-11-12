Lamar Jackson has a difficult matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 145 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Jackson has thrown for 1,954 yards (217.1 per game) this season while completing 71.5% of his throws, with nine TD passes and three picks. On the ground, Jackson has rushed 84 times for 440 yards and five TDs, averaging 48.9 yards per game.

Jackson vs. the Browns

Jackson vs the Browns (since 2021): 4 GP / 122 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 122 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cleveland has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Browns have allowed one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Browns have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 145 passing yards per game yielded by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Browns' defense ranks third in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has bettered his passing yards prop total in five games this season, or 55.6%.

The Ravens, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 46.5% of the time while running 53.5%.

Jackson is No. 4 in the NFL averaging 7.7 yards per attempt (1,954 total yards passing).

Jackson has completed at least one touchdown pass in five of nine games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 51.9% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (14).

Jackson accounts for 34.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his total 253 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Jackson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jackson has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

In three of his games this year, Jackson has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has 21 red zone rushing carries (34.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-26 / 187 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 18-for-27 / 157 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-27 / 357 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 13 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-38 / 236 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs

