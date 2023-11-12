Will Kendre Miller Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kendre Miller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Miller's stats can be found below.
Miller has season stats that include 83 rushing yards on 28 carries (3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards.
Kendre Miller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Saints.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Miller 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|83
|0
|3
|10
|9
|111
|0
Miller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|12
|37
|0
|4
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
