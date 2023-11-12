Keaton Mitchell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Looking for Mitchell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Keaton Mitchell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Mitchell has rushed for 138 yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 15.3 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for five yards.

Keep an eye on Mitchell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Keaton Mitchell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Ravens.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 138 1 15.3 2 2 5 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Lions 0 0 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Seahawks 9 138 1 1 -4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.