Will Keaton Mitchell Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keaton Mitchell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Looking for Mitchell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Mitchell has rushed for 138 yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 15.3 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for five yards.
Keaton Mitchell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Ravens.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|138
|1
|15.3
|2
|2
|5
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|9
|138
|1
|1
|-4
|0
