Will John Metchie Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
John Metchie was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 10 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Metchie's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Metchie has been targeted eight times and has seven catches for 86 yards (12.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
John Metchie Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Texans vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Metchie 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|7
|86
|42
|0
|12.3
Metchie Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Colts
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|2
|1
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|14
|0
