John Metchie was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 10 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Metchie's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep John Metchie and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Metchie has been targeted eight times and has seven catches for 86 yards (12.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Metchie's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

John Metchie Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brevin Jordan (DNP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Metchie 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 7 86 42 0 12.3

Metchie Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 1 1 17 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 0 Week 4 Steelers 2 1 22 0 Week 5 @Falcons 2 2 20 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 1 1 14 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.