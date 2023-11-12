Gus Edwards will be facing the sixth-best run defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Edwards, on 110 carries, has a team-high 478 rushing yards (53.1 ypg). He's scored seven rushing TDs. In addition, Edwards has compiled 107 receiving yards (11.9 ypg) on six catches.

Edwards vs. the Browns

Edwards vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 56.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 56.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Browns this season.

The Browns yield 89.8 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense this season.

So far this season, the Browns have given up seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 16th in NFL play.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has gone over his rushing yards total in 66.7% of his opportunities (six of nine games).

The Ravens have passed 46.5% of the time and run 53.5% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 110 of his team's 300 total rushing attempts this season (36.7%).

In four of his games this season, Edwards has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has scored seven of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (25.9%).

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (29.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Gus Edwards Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (+100)

Edwards Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Edwards has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Edwards has received 2.7% of his team's 261 passing attempts this season (seven targets).

He has averaged 15.3 yards per target (107 yards on seven targets).

Edwards, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/29/2023 Week 8 19 ATT / 80 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

