In the Week 10 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Foster Moreau find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Moreau has hauled in 11 passes on 12 targets for 115 yards and one TD, averaging 23 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0

