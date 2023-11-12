Devin Singletary will be up against the sixth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Singletary has rushed for 209 yards (26.1 ypg) on 62 carries so far this year. As a receiver, Singletary has added nine catches for 42 yards.

Singletary vs. the Bengals

Singletary vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 25 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 25 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bengals have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bengals have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Bengals allow 129.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked run defense this season.

The Bengals' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-111)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has gone over his rushing yards total in 37.5% of his opportunities (three of eight games).

The Texans have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 62 of his team's 214 total rushing attempts this season (29.0%).

Singletary has not found paydirt on the ground this season in eight games.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 13 red zone carries for 29.5% of the team share (his team runs on 59.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Singletary Receiving Insights

Singletary has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of five games this year.

Singletary has 3.9% of his team's target share (11 targets on 280 passing attempts).

He has picked up 3.8 yards per target (42 yards on 11 targets).

Having played eight games this year, Singletary has not tallied a TD reception.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 13 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

