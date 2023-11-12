Dameon Pierce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Pierce's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Pierce has season stats that include 327 rushing yards on 109 carries (3.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus nine receptions on 12 targets for 84 yards.

Dameon Pierce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Texans.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pierce 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 109 327 1 3.0 12 9 84 0

Pierce Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 38 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Colts 15 31 0 2 4 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 14 31 1 3 28 0 Week 4 Steelers 24 81 0 1 27 0 Week 5 @Falcons 20 66 0 1 16 0 Week 6 Saints 13 34 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Panthers 12 46 0 0 0 0

