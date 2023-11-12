Will Dameon Pierce Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dameon Pierce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Pierce's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Dameon Pierce and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pierce has season stats that include 327 rushing yards on 109 carries (3.0 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus nine receptions on 12 targets for 84 yards.
Keep an eye on Pierce's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dameon Pierce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Texans.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
- Click Here for Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Click Here for Justin Fields
Texans vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Pierce 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|109
|327
|1
|3.0
|12
|9
|84
|0
Pierce Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|38
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|15
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|14
|31
|1
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|24
|81
|0
|1
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|66
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|12
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.