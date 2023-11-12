Houston Texans receiver Dalton Schultz will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Schultz's 33 catches (on 50 total targets) have led to 350 yards receiving (and an average of 43.8 per game) and four scores.

Schultz vs. the Bengals

Schultz vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The Bengals surrender 234.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.3 per game).

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Schultz has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Schultz has been targeted on 50 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season (17.9% target share).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging seven yards per target (87th in NFL).

Schultz has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 22.2% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Schultz (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 33.3% of the time in the red zone (30 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/5/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 10 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

