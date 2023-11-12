Brevin Jordan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 10 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jordan's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Brevin Jordan and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan's season stats include 51 yards on five receptions (10.2 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted five times.

Keep an eye on Jordan's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: John Metchie (FP/ribs): 7 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Nico Collins (LP/calf): 36 Rec; 631 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jordan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 5 51 25 1 10.2

Jordan Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 2 2 27 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 1 Week 6 Saints 1 1 11 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.