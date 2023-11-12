Alvin Kamara has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 102.6 rushing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Kamara has recorded a team-leading 346 yards on the ground after receiving 95 carries (57.7 ypg). He has scored two rushing TDs. On the season, Kamara also has 43 receptions for 272 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kamara vs. the Vikings

Kamara vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Vikings have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Vikings surrender 102.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked run defense this season.

So far this season, the Vikings have allowed seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 16th in league play.

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara has hit the rushing yards over in four of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Saints have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 36.3% of his team's 262 rushing attempts this season (95).

Kamara has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 20 red zone carries for 35.7% of the team share (his team runs on 56.0% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Kamara has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Kamara has received 14.5% of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He is averaging 5.6 yards per target (119th in league play), picking up 272 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

Kamara, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kamara has been targeted six times in the red zone (13.6% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 17 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

