The Troy Trojans (7-2) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-21.5) 45.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-21.5) 46.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Troy Betting Trends

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Troy has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.