The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) go up against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks shot at a 40.8% rate from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.

Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.8% from the field.

The Chippewas ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.

The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 5.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Chippewas gave up to opponents.

UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UL Monroe averaged 10.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (62.9).

In 2022-23, the Warhawks conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (76.4).

At home, UL Monroe drained 8.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule