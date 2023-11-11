The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) will square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are currently heavy, 22.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Tulane vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have been favored by 22.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulsa has put together a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150

