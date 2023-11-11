The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Defensively, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best by giving up just 316.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 56th (401.7 yards per game). Tulsa has sputtering defensively, ranking eighth-worst with 441.9 total yards allowed per game. It has been better offensively, posting 363.3 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

Below in this story, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,597 yards, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 264 yards (29.3 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has 877 rushing yards on 166 carries with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 32 catches for 593 yards (65.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 26 passes for 433 yards (48.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has racked up 24 grabs for 421 yards, an average of 46.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has compiled 1,149 yards (127.7 yards per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 200 yards with five touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 592 yards, or 65.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Bill Jackson has run for 299 yards across 63 attempts.

Devan Williams has collected 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (44.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin has caught 25 passes and compiled 334 receiving yards (37.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marquis Shoulders has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

