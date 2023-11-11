Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Troy Trojans (7-2) meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Georgia. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Troy vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Troy vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 37, UL Monroe 8

Troy 37, UL Monroe 8 Troy has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.

The Trojans have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2000 or shorter.

UL Monroe has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Warhawks have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 95.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-21.5)



Troy (-21.5) Troy has five wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

UL Monroe owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Troy and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points just twice this season.

There have been five UL Monroe games that have ended with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.

Troy averages 27.2 points per game against UL Monroe's 18.9, amounting to 0.6 points over the game's point total of 45.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 50.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 28.3 28.8 27.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 50.9 58.3 Implied Total AVG 34.3 30 38.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.