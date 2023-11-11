Big 12 foes will battle when the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. West Virginia?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22 Oklahoma has won six of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

The Sooners have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter and won each time.

West Virginia has won three of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Mountaineers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +375 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners an 83.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+12.5)



West Virginia (+12.5) In nine Oklahoma games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

West Virginia owns a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Six of Oklahoma's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

In the West Virginia's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.3 points per game, 11.8 points more than the point total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 60.6 61.3 Implied Total AVG 39 41.8 36.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 51.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 1-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.