Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Considering a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 25:16 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has a point in four of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Heiskanen has had an assist in a game four times this year over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

