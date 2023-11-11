SEC opponents will meet when the No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) meet the Florida Gators (5-4). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is LSU vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 41, Florida 22

LSU 41, Florida 22 LSU has gone 5-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Florida has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Gators have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +500.

The Tigers have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: LSU (-15.5)



LSU (-15.5) LSU has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 15.5 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, Florida is 3-5-0 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 67.5 points four times this season.

There have been just two games featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 67.5.

The point total for the contest of 67.5 is 6.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (45.2 points per game) and Florida (28.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 58.5 60.6 Implied Total AVG 35.3 39.7 32.6 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-0-0 3-0-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 50.9 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.9 32.2 23.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

