Saturday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) clashing at Savage Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-70 win for Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 74, Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-3.0)

Toledo (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Performance Insights

Last season Louisiana scored 77.4 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.5 points per contest (156th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 25th-best in college basketball by allowing just 27.9 rebounds per game. They ranked 65th in college basketball by grabbing 33.7 rebounds per contest.

Louisiana ranked 81st in the nation with 14.4 dimes per contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns were 189th in the nation with 11.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns sank 7 treys per game last year (219th-ranked in college basketball), and they had a 37.7% three-point percentage (22nd-best).

Last year Louisiana gave up 5.9 treys per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Louisiana took 67.8% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 32.2% three-pointers (25.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.