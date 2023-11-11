The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7) face a fellow CUSA foe when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech ranks 68th in total offense (383.3 yards per game) and 92nd in total defense (397.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Sam Houston's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 16.9 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 74th with 26.6 points ceded per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Sam Houston 383.3 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.1 (127th) 397.3 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (66th) 134.6 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.8 (128th) 248.7 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (84th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 1,476 pass yards for Louisiana Tech, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 504 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Keith Willis Jr. has piled up 262 yards on 40 attempts, scoring five times.

Smoke Harris' leads his squad with 710 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 67 receptions (out of 80 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 34 passes for 555 yards (55.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell has a total of 279 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,766 yards on 190-of-298 passing with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 160 yards.

John Gentry is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 286 yards, or 31.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Gentry has also chipped in with 26 catches for 188 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Noah Smith's 544 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 61 receptions on 85 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has put together a 389-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 46 targets.

Al'Vonte Woodard's 36 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

