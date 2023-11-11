The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs should win their matchup versus the Sam Houston Bearkats at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (-5.0) 49.3 Louisiana Tech 27, Sam Houston 22

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

There have been four Bulldogs games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.

Last year, two Bearkats games went over the point total.

Bulldogs vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 26.7 30.3 32.4 28.0 21.0 32.6 Sam Houston 16.9 26.6 28.3 31.5 9.0 25.0

