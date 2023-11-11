Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Haughton High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on November 11

7:00 AM CT on November 11 Location: Haughton, LA

Haughton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Airline High School at Haughton High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 11

1:15 PM CT on November 11 Location: Haughton, LA

Haughton, LA Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton High School at Plain Dealing High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11

2:30 PM CT on November 11 Location: Plain Dealing, LA

Plain Dealing, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bossier High School at Parkway High School