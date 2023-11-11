Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bossier Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airline High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton High School at Plain Dealing High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Plain Dealing, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bossier High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
