The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field in an SEC showdown.

Alabama sports the 39th-ranked offense this season (31.9 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 19th-best with only 17.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS (353.4 total yards per game) and 43rd defensively (347.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Alabama Kentucky 382.2 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (99th) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.2 (39th) 162.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (87th) 219.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.2 (88th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,836 passing yards for Alabama, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 297 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 97 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 136 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring five times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 73 times for 395 yards (43.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 537 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 26 receptions and five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 28 passes while averaging 46.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Amari Niblack has hauled in 12 receptions for 218 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,905 yards (211.7 ypg) while completing 57% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 148 times for 903 yards (100.3 per game) with nine touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has run for 138 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 462 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Dane Key has caught 28 passes and compiled 431 receiving yards (47.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Barion Brown has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

