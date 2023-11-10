The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) play the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions averaged just 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (59).
  • SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 71.1 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed.
  • When Mississippi State put up more than 55.8 points last season, it went 20-6.
  • The Bulldogs made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.9 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
  • The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Millsaps W 61-30 University Center (LA)
11/10/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/14/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - University Center (LA)
11/17/2023 LSU - University Center (LA)

