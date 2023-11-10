SE Louisiana vs. Auburn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) and the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take the floor at Neville Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no set line.
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- SE Louisiana's games went over the point total 18 out of 26 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Lions were 14-12-0 last season.
- Auburn (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 2.2% less often than SE Louisiana (14-12-0) last season.
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|72.8
|150.4
|67.7
|143.7
|140.7
|SE Louisiana
|77.6
|150.4
|76
|143.7
|147.5
Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Lions scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- SE Louisiana put together a 14-8 ATS record and an 18-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
|SE Louisiana
|14-12-0
|18-8-0
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|SE Louisiana
|14-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|7-8
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
