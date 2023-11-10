Friday's contest at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (0-1) going head to head against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-64 victory as our model heavily favors Auburn.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 82, SE Louisiana 64

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-18.3)

Auburn (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

Offensively, SE Louisiana put up 77.6 points per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 76.0 points per contest on defense (327th-ranked).

Last year the Lions pulled down 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.3 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last season SE Louisiana ranked 95th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.2 per game.

The Lions averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.9 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

The Lions were 125th in the nation with 7.8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 40th with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

When it came to threes, SE Louisiana was inefficient defensively, as it ranked ninth-worst in college basketball in threes allowed (9.2 per game) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.2%).

SE Louisiana attempted 39.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.4% of the shots it took (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.0 threes per contest, which were 34.6% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.