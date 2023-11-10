The Auburn Tigers (0-1) hit the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, SE Louisiana had a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.

The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.

The Lions scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up.

SE Louisiana put together an 18-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, SE Louisiana scored 82.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8.

At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (77.2).

At home, SE Louisiana made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule