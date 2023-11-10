How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) hit the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Texas A&M-Commerce vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Nicholls State vs LSU (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, SE Louisiana had a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.7% from the field.
- The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.
- The Lions scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up.
- SE Louisiana put together an 18-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, SE Louisiana scored 82.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8.
- At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (77.2).
- At home, SE Louisiana made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). SE Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delta State
|W 90-71
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.