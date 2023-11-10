The Houston Rockets host the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -118)

Friday's points prop bet for Zion Williamson is 24.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 23.5.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Herbert Jones is scoring 11.5 points per game, 1.0 more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of five is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Jones has collected two assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -118)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's assists average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under.

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

