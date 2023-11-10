Friday's game that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) versus the New Orleans Privateers (0-1) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-65 in favor of Tulsa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Privateers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 74-66 loss to Oklahoma State.

New Orleans vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

New Orleans vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 90, New Orleans 65

New Orleans Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Privateers averaged 61.5 points per game last season (250th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (252nd in college basketball). They had a -161 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.7 points per game.

New Orleans averaged 0.8 more points in Southland action (62.3) than overall (61.5).

In 2022-23, the Privateers scored 3.9 more points per game at home (63.0) than away (59.1).

New Orleans allowed 60.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 on the road.

