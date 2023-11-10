The LSU Tigers (1-0) and the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) meet at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no set line.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU put together a 10-20-0 record against the spread last season.

LSU had more success against the spread than Nicholls State last season, putting up an ATS record of 10-20-0, as opposed to the 8-17-0 record of the Colonels.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 67.6 143.2 70.7 143.4 139.2 Nicholls State 75.6 143.2 72.7 143.4 149.3

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers scored 67.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 72.7 the Colonels gave up.

When LSU scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 4-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 14-16-0 Nicholls State 8-17-0 9-16-0

LSU vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Nicholls State 10-8 Home Record 11-2 0-9 Away Record 4-11 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

