The LSU Tigers (1-0) face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

LSU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 192nd.

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.1 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).

LSU went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

LSU posted 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in road games (76.2).

At home, LSU drained 0.5 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (32.5%).

