The LSU Tigers (1-0) face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

  • The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • LSU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.1 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).
  • LSU went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

  • LSU posted 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in road games (76.2).
  • At home, LSU drained 0.5 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (32.5%).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 106-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 Nicholls State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/16/2023 Dayton - TD Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

