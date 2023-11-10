How to Watch LSU vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers (1-0) face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 41% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- LSU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 192nd.
- Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.1 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (72.7).
- LSU went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison
- LSU posted 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than in road games (76.2).
- At home, LSU drained 0.5 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 106-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
