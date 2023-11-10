The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) meet a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Grambling Tigers (4-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (13.1 points per game) and 22nd-worst in scoring defense (32.8 points per game allowed) this year. Grambling ranks 45th in the FCS with 27.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 91st with 30.3 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Grambling vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Grambling vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Grambling UAPB 369.1 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (109th) 321.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (118th) 150.6 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.9 (73rd) 218.6 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (110th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley leads Grambling with 1,931 yards on 160-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has rushed for 706 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Floyd Chalk IV has racked up 95 carries and totaled 470 yards with seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones leads his squad with 530 receiving yards on 37 receptions with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has 32 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 356 yards (39.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson's 23 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 263 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has 657 passing yards for UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 119 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 40 carries.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 68 times for 351 yards (39 per game), scoring one time.

BJ Curry has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 185 yards (20.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis' 323 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 26 catches and one touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins has put together a 196-yard season so far, hauling in 23 passes on 13 targets.

Maurice Lloyd has a total of 167 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws.

