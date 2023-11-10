How to Watch Grambling vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grambling Tigers (1-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CU Events Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Grambling vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Mississippi Valley State vs Oklahoma (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Alabama State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 45.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.5% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.
- Grambling put together a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buffaloes finished 105th.
- The Tigers scored only 1.9 more points per game last year (69) than the Buffaloes gave up (67.1).
- When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Grambling went 15-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grambling Home & Away Comparison
- Grambling scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.7).
- Beyond the arc, Grambling made fewer trifectas away (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 82-67
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.