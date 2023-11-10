The Grambling Tigers (1-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CU Events Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grambling vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 45.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.5% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.

Grambling put together a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Tigers were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buffaloes finished 105th.

The Tigers scored only 1.9 more points per game last year (69) than the Buffaloes gave up (67.1).

When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Grambling went 15-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison

Grambling scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.

At home, the Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.7).

Beyond the arc, Grambling made fewer trifectas away (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule