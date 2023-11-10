The Grambling Tigers (1-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CU Events Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grambling vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 45.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 42.5% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.
  • Grambling put together a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buffaloes finished 105th.
  • The Tigers scored only 1.9 more points per game last year (69) than the Buffaloes gave up (67.1).
  • When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Grambling went 15-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison

  • Grambling scored more points at home (73 per game) than on the road (64.9) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Grambling made fewer trifectas away (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 82-67 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/10/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
11/14/2023 Champion Christian - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/17/2023 Delaware State - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.