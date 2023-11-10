Friday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-80, with Duke coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.0)

Duke (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Duke Performance Insights

Duke was 169th in the nation in points scored (72.0 per game) and 30th in points allowed (63.6) last season.

On the boards, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.6 per game) last season. They were 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8 per game).

Duke was 70th in the country in assists (14.6 per game) last year.

The Blue Devils made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 215th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

The Blue Devils attempted 35.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 64.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.2% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona was led by its offense last season, as it ranked fifth-best in the country by averaging 81.9 points per game. It ranked 211th in college basketball in points allowed (71.1 per contest).

The Wildcats were top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 12th-best in college basketball with 36.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Arizona was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

The Wildcats ranked 294th in college basketball with 13.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats ranked 20th-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They ranked 66th in college basketball by making 8.4 treys per contest.

Arizona surrendered 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Arizona took 62.3% two-pointers and 37.7% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 71.2% were two-pointers and 28.8% were three-pointers.

