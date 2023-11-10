Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
DeRidder High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.