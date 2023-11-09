The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) meet at Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Northwestern State (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 11.9% more often than Tulane (13-16-0) last season.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 79.9 154.5 77.2 149.3 150.7 Northwestern State 74.6 154.5 72.1 149.3 143.3

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave put up were 7.8 more points than the Demons gave up (72.1).

When Tulane scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 12-10 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 19-10-0 Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Northwestern State 12-3 Home Record 10-3 5-4 Away Record 10-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

