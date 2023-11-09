Thursday's game that pits the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) versus the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 81, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-9.7)

Tulane (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Tulane Performance Insights

Tulane was the 19th-best squad in the country in points scored (79.9 per game) but 19th-worst in points allowed (77.2) last season.

Last season, the Green Wave were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) and -2-worst in rebounds conceded (37.4).

Tulane was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

The Green Wave were 125th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last year.

Last season, Tulane was third-worst in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (9.5 per game) and 295th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Last season, the Green Wave attempted 61.9% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72% of the Green Wave's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28% were 3-pointers.

