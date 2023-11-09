How to Watch Tulane vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (1-0) go up against the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave shot 46% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Demons allowed to opponents.
- Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Green Wave averaged 7.8 more points per game (79.9) than the Demons allowed (72.1).
- Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tulane performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Tulane fared better at home last season, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
