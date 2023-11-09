Stars vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 9
As they get ready to meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) on Thursday, November 9 at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (7-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Duchene
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Radek Faksa
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas ranks 25th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- It has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Columbus allows 3.2 goals per game (39 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -7, they are 25th in the league.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6
