Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

DeRidder High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Ouachita High School at Salmen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Slidell, LA

Slidell, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northshore High School at West Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: West Monroe, LA

West Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandeville High School at Sam Houston High School