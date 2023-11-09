The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons shot 44.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.9% the Green Wave's opponents shot last season.
  • Northwestern State went 19-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Green Wave ranked 363rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Demons ranked 60th.
  • The Demons scored just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (74.6) than the Green Wave allowed (77.2).
  • Northwestern State went 13-0 last season when it scored more than 77.2 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Northwestern State averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (76.8) than away (73.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Demons allowed eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (75.7).
  • At home, Northwestern State knocked down 8.8 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dallas Christian W 101-54 Prather Coliseum
11/9/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 SFA - Prather Coliseum
11/16/2023 Maine - UNF Arena

