Sun Belt foes square off when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field. Louisiana is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is set at 52.5.

Louisiana ranks 42nd in scoring offense (31.1 points per game) and 86th in scoring defense (28 points allowed per game) this season. Southern Miss ranks 77th in total yards per game (368.6), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 416.8 total yards conceded per contest.

Louisiana Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Ragin' Cajuns' offense struggle, ranking -85-worst in the FBS in total yards (321.3 total yards per game). They rank 102nd on defense (422.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the previous three contests, the Ragin' Cajuns rank -24-worst in scoring offense (22.3 points per game) and -1-worst in scoring defense (25.7 points per game allowed).

With 177.3 passing yards per game on offense (-85-worst) and 263 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-85-worst) over the last three games, Louisiana has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Over the previous three contests, the Ragin' Cajuns rank fifth-worst in rushing offense (144 rushing yards per game) and -18-worst in rushing defense (159.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their last three contests, the Ragin' Cajuns have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Louisiana's past three contests have not hit the over.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Louisiana has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Louisiana has hit the over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Louisiana has compiled a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

Louisiana has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 492 yards (54.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has 611 rushing yards on 93 carries with six touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's 375 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has totaled 23 catches and four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 34.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Robert Williams has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 24 catches for 313 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Cameron Whitfield has seven sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

Louisiana's leading tackler, K.C. Ossai, has 48 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyrone Lewis has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

