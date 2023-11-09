How to Watch the Louisiana vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Louisiana vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns scored 8.0 fewer points per game last year (57.9) than the Tigers allowed (65.9).
- When Louisiana gave up fewer than 66.6 points last season, it went 16-5.
- Last year, the Tigers scored 8.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed (57.8).
- Auburn went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 35.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% lower than the 38.8% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents hit.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 25% shooting percentage from the field last season was 27 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (52%).
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 75-45
|Cajundome
|11/9/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Cajundome
|11/18/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Cajundome
