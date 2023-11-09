Based on our computer model, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will defeat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles when the two teams match up at Cajun Field on Thursday, November 9, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana (-10.5) Over (51.5) Louisiana 37, Southern Miss 22

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ragin' Cajuns' implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Ragin' Cajuns' record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Louisiana is winless against the spread when it is 10.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Ragin' Cajuns have seen four of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 5.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisiana contests.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Eagles have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

Southern Miss has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.

In the Golden Eagles' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total in Southern Miss games this year is 1.9 more points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 31.1 28 33.5 25.3 29.2 30.2 Southern Miss 23 35.8 23.2 21.8 22.8 53.3

