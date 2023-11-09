Thursday's contest that pits the Auburn Tigers (1-0) versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at Neville Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-55 in favor of Auburn, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 75-45 win over Spring Hill in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 69, Louisiana 55

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 57.9 points per game last season (312th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They had a +3 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Louisiana put up more points (61.4 per game) than it did overall (57.9) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (61.9) than away (58).

Louisiana gave up fewer points at home (55.1 per game) than away (60.8) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.