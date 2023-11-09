When the Dallas Stars face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jason Robertson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Robertson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

